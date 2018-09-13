Shelter to open at South Robeson High

LUMBERTON — There will be room for 447 more people at county shelters when a fifth one opens Thursday at 8 p.m. at South Robeson High School.

The decision was made as other shelters are filling up as people take cover from Hurricane Florence.

More than 700 people were are the other four shelters, which are being managed by the American Red Cross, at 3 p.m. today.

According to Emily Jones, a public information office for the county, at that time there were 399 people at Lumberton High School, which has a capacity of 450, 129 at St. Pauls High School, which has a capacity of 532, 100 at Purnell Swett High School, which has a capacity of 788, and 83 at Fairmont Middle School, which has a capacity of 100.

The Red Cross establishes the capacity for each shelter.

Anyone using a shelter who needs home care should bring their caregiver to the shelter and any needed equipment, such as oxygen or nebulizers. The following items are recommended: identification, personal documents and supplies, medical supplies, medications, bottled water, ready-to-use baby formula, snacks, treats, canned food, can opener, personal and feminine hygiene items, flashlights and batteries, paper towels, diapers, wipes, tissue, paper towels, liquid soap, flashlights, batteries, reading material and games.