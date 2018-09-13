Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Kiser Road reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had broken into his truck and caused $225 of damage.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Caledonia Road reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had broken into her vehicle and stole several items. The items include a Stanley Fatmax power station and a fleece jacket totaling $150.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Emily Drive reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had broken into their residence causing damage to the back door. The only item taken was a SCCY pistol valued at $250.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Cyrco Inc., out of Greensboro reported to the police department Tuesday that someone had stolen a Powerhouse generator valued at $1,500 out of the back of one of its employees trucks while parked at the Holiday Inn Express.

LAURINBURG —A woman from Raleigh Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that she had left her iPhone 8 on the counter of Piggly Wiggly on East Church Street and when she went back to retrieve it the phone was gone.

Domestic

LAURINBURG — Police were called to a residence of Spruce Street about a stabbing on Wednesday. Upon arrival officers made contact with Tony Patterson, 45, who stated that his wife had stabbed him. The officers located the wife at a neighbors house where she fled. The wife had obvious trauma to her face, she told police that he has been hitting her and she used to knife to get him off of her. Tony Patterson was arrested and charged with domestic assault. He wasn’t given a bond.

Weapons violation

LAURINBURG — Police were called to a residence on South Pine Street after a probation officer did a search of the home and located a firearm and marijuana. Upon entering the home police seized a 380 caliber Lorcin handgun, a handgun magazine, 20 grams of marijuana and a set of digital scales.

Paul Bethall III, 20, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $35,000 bond.

