Jael Pembrick | Laurinburg Exchange

This family was in Food Lion in Laurinburg on Wednesday stocking up on essentials like bottled water, bread and other items ahead of Hurricane Florence’s arrival. Most stores were cleared of food and water supplies at least once this week, and deliveries now are expected to be few and far between.