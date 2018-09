Because of the impending arrival of Hurricane Florence later today, the regular editions of the Friday and Saturday newspapers for The Laurinburg Exchange will not be printed.

All stories and information can still be found online at www.laurinburgexchange.com — and the usual E-edition will be available for Friday’s edition on Thursday afternoon.

We apologize for any inconvenience, but the intent is to keep employees who deliver the newspaper off the roads and safe during this dangerous time.