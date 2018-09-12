Fayetteville woman sentenced on human trafficking charges

RALEIGH – The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina , Robert J. Higdon Jr., announced on Wednesday that Daquanjra Tasha White, 29, of Fayetteville, was sentenced by United States Senior District Judge Malcolm J. Howard for sex trafficking of children.

Judge Howard sentenced White to 144 months of imprisonment followed by 5 years of supervised release.

White was charged in a four-count indictment on Feb. 8, 2017, and pled guilty to one count on Feb. 5, 2018. Between November 2015 and January 2016, White prostituted three minor females in Fayetteville and Raleigh.

White recruited the children on social media and arranged to meet them. She then took provocative photos of them and advertised them for prostitution online.

White received proceeds from the girls’ prostitution.

The investigation of this case was conducted by the Fayetteville Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The case was handled by Assistant United States Attorney Erin Blondel for the government.