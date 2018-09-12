Police chase leads to arrest

McLean McLean

LAURINBURG — Police here are looking for two individuals who fled after a traffic stop on Friday around midnight.

Officers attempted to pull over a vehicle near Produce Market Road for fictitious tags and, when the vehicle pulled into a driveway, the occupants fled on foot.

The driver of the vehicle, 37-year-old Cliff McLean of Salley McNair Road, was soon apprehended after a brief chase. During that chase, McLean tossed a 9mm firearm that had been reported missing to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. In addition, upon his arrest, marijuana was found on his person.

McLean was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana, and resisting arrest. He was given a $15,000 bond.

This also isn’t McLean’s first time getting charged with possession of a firearm by a felon — he was arrested and charged in November 201, as well.

Police officers continue to look for one male and one female who fled the scene.

