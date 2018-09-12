Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Blakely Road reported to the sheriff’s office Monday that unknown persons had broken into the home and stolen several items. The items taken includes a 48-inch TV, a PS4, an iPad and a laptop valued at $1,550.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Stubbs Road reported to the sheriff’s office Monday that someone had pried the door of her home open and stole several items. The items stolen included a round broach with clear stones, a round broach with red stones and a charm necklace totaling $300.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Pine Needle Circle reported to the sheriff’s office Tuesday that unknown persons had broken into their vehicle but nothing was taken.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Belhaven Circle reported to the sheriff’s office Tuesday that someone had broken into their unlocked car and took several items. The items included a GPS and a car charger totaling $105.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Pine Needle Circle reported to the sheriff’s office Tuesday that unknown persons had broken into her unlocked car and stole several items. The items include a billfold, license and sunshades.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Salley McNair Road reported to the sheriff’s office Tuesday that someone had broken into her car and stole a bank deposit receipt and a safety deposit box key.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Spring Hill Middle School reported to the sheriff’s office Friday that someone had taken two Chromebooks from students bags without the students knowing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Wagram Road reported to the sheriff’s office Saturday that someone had taken their wallet out of her back pocket. The wallet contained $110 in cash, a driver’s license, social security card and debit card.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lees Mill Road reported to the sheriff’s office Monday that a lawn chair valued at $50 was taken from her property.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Salley McNair Road reported to the sheriff’s office Tuesday that unknown persons had taken items from his vehicle. The items include clothing and a backpack totalling $250 and $4 in currency.

Gambling

LAURINBURG — The sheriff’s office raided a building on McColl Road and Leisure Road Saturday for suspected gambling without a permit. The sheriff’s office seized over 60 items from the building. The incident is still under investigation.

Assault

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Nic’s Pic Kwik #14 on Highway 401 for an assault. The victim told police that her boyfriend had assaulted her and showed obvious signs of injuries. Michael Langley, 20, of Second Avenue in Laurel Hill was arrested and charged with assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Lamont McCain, an inmate at the Scotland Correctional Institution on McGirts Bridge Road was stabbed and had severed lacerations after another inmate stabbed him.

Arrests

LAURINBURG — Tyquan Lamar Ellerbee, 29, of Covenant Way was arrested Monday for assault of a female, larceny and domestic criminal trespassing. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Roy Shaw, 42, of First Street was arrested Monday for simple assault. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Torrie Shaw, 40, of First Street was arrested Monday for simple assault, communicating threats, simple affray, public disturbance, disorderly conduct and fail to disperse on command. She was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Derrick Vander Hester, 39, of North Main Street was arrested for domestic criminal trespassing and criminal damage to property (vandalism). He wasn’t given a bond.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_annacrime-5.jpg