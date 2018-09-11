Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Main Street reported that unknown persons had attempted to break into her apartment causing $60 in damage to the door. The victim also reported a pink and white bike valued at $600 was taken off of her porch.

LAURINBURG — Pleasant Auto Sales reported to the police department on Thursday that someone had pried open a garage door causing $1,000 in damages. Nothing was reported to be missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Main Street reported to police department that unknown persons had broken into his secured vehicle causing $500 of damage and stole several items. The items include a pack of cigarettes and $50 cash.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McColl Road reported to police department Saturday that someone had entered their unsecured vehicle and took a bill bottle containing 10mg of Oxycodone.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to the Comfort Inn Monday about a Mississippi resident’s car being broken into. The victim told police that a set of handtools, a toolbox and battery charger were taken totaling over $450 from the bed of his truck.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Fourth Street reported to police department Monday that someone had broken into his storage building and took several items. The items include a zero-turn lawnmower and a trailer totaling $6,550.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A Zaxby’s employee reported to the police department on Thursday that he had left his iPhone 8-plus in the bathroom and when he returned to get it, the phone was gone.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Melton Street reported to the police department Thursday that a set of keys and two firearm magazines valued at $34 were taken after he had several people at the residence. There is a person of interest.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Morris Street reported to police that his vehicle was stolen from his residence Friday. The vehicle was later recovered by Richmond County Wild Life.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Laurinburg Food Mart and Laundry Mat on Lee’s Mill Road for a larceny. The victim told police that she had fallen asleep while doing laundry and woke up to find a wallet with several ID cards missing from her backpack.

LAURINBURG — Police were called to Isabelle Street for a larceny from vehicle. The victim, who lives on McLaughlin Road was asleep in her vehicle after visiting a residence on Isabel Street when $100 cash and a handgun valued at $400. There are several suspects in the case.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Old Lumberton Road reported to police department Sunday that her secured 2006 Honda Sinada was stolen. There is a person of interest.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to a call from the Food Lion in Northside Square after two people stole two hubcaps off of a vehicle. The incident is under investigation.

LAURINBURG — AD Concrete out of Graham reported to police department Tuesday that a generator had been stolen out of the back of a company vehicle while it was parked at the Quality Inn. The generator was valued at $800 and three while males were seen taking it and leaving in an older model Honda Civic. Police were unable to locate the the suspects or their vehicle.

Robbery

LAURINBURG — Police responded to a the Kangaroo on Monday night around 11:30 p.m. about a common law robbery. The robbery took place Sunset Drive and Crepe Myrtle Ave where the 54-year-old victim said that two black males came up to him and demanded money. The victim said he gave them $10, no further information was provided.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Cypress Drive reported to the police department on Monday that someone had mad several small cards to her bank account in California totalling $80.

Assault

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Nic’s Pic Kwik #14 on Highway 401 for an assault. The victim told police that her boyfriend had assaulted her and showed obvious signs of injuries. Michael Langley, 20, of Second Avenue in Laurel Hill was arrested and charged with assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

