St. Andrews suspending classes

LAURINBURG — St. Andrews University will be suspending all classes and campus activities effective Wednesday, 8 a.m. Tuesday classes remain open.

All classes will resume Monday, Sept. 17, at 8 a.m.

This is not a mandatory evacuation for the campus, but students will need to exercise caution if staying on campus. Students remaining on campus must keep in touch with their Residence Directors during and following the storm and sign out with their Residence Director if they choose to leave campus. All Residence Directors will remain on campus throughout the week.

​Unless otherwise notified, meals will be served at regular times in the cafeteria, including the 4thmeal in Knight Life on Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

Athletes who have scheduled games, etc., should be in touch with their coaches to determine if those schedules have been changed.

All staff are expected to report to work on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, unless otherwise notified. If there is a question, please contact your supervisor.

Unless there is a complete lack of power, updates will be available on email, the SAU website and social media as possible.