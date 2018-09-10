Over 15 local agencies meet to prepare for Hurricane Florence

LAURINBURG — With Hurricane Florence approaching, local authorities and agencies filled the room front to back at the Emergency Operational Center on Monday to exchange contact information and receive updates from the National Weather Service webinar.

“The NWS is concerned about the intensity,” said Hammond. “It’s coming right for us.”

The webinar through National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration was presented by NWS Raleigh meteorologist Brian Haine.

“We are expecting extreme impacts for wind, flash flooding, and river flooding,” said Haines. “If you are new to the area ask neighbors, friends, and co-workers where the flood areas are.”

He reported that wind gusts could be 39 to 74 mph when the hurricane hits the coast and that all preparedness needs to be done before Wednesday afternoon.

Hammond announced that meetings will be held for the webinar updates at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday and again Wednesday.

