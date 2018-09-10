Board of Elections moves ahead with ballots

LAURINBURG — Despite court delays, ballots for the upcoming election have finally been ordered.

The Board of Elections met on Monday and got an update on the general election. Director Dell Parker told board members that the ballots wre originally due to be ordered and ready for absentee by mail on Sept. 7, but due to the issue of districts in the courts, the order was pushed back.

“The election will be with the current maps that are in place,” Parker said. “What the state board is pushing us for is for us to have ballots in-house for us to make the federal requirement, which means we have to start mailing out by Sept. 22.”

The board also got to hear from Parker about the question that arose at the last meeting from board member William Purcell, who questioned the board about the mileage forms that they submit and are reimbursed for going to precinct stations after the chief attorney for the State Board of Elections spoke about board members not attending.

Parker emailed the state board and received a response back saying that what the board is currently doing is fine, running food and water there and extra items that are necessary, as a long as they remember that the chief judge is the one in charge at the precinct.

“Basically the chief judge would be responsible for any voter challenges, that kind of thing that happens at the precinct,” Parker said. “If challenged, it’s what can come back to this board that this board will have to vote on.”

Voters can register by Oct. 12 to vote in the upcoming election and, those who wish to partake in absentee voting send in a request by Oct. 30.

The general election will be on Nov. 6 with One-Stop early voting starting on Oct. 17 and going through Nov. 3.

The One-Stop early voting will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout the week following the new House Bill 35 just to see how it will work in the county. The upcoming election will also most likely be the last time One-Stop offers a Saturday vote day, according to the new law.

Katelin Gandee Staff writer

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

