Break-in

LAUREL HILL— A resident of Andrew Jackson Highway reported to the sheriff’s office Thursday that unknown persons had caused $500 in damages to their vehicle. There is a suspect in the case.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lees Mill Road reported to the sheriff’s office Friday that unknown persons had broken into her vehicle and took items. The report did not state what was taken.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — Star of Bethlehem Missionary Church on South Caledonia Road reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had damaged their window with what appeared to be a shotgun. There was around $300 of damage to a few windows and window frames. There are no suspects.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Bostic Road reported to the sheriff’s office Thursday that someone had stolen her drivers license, Social Security card, and debit card. The person then used her debit card.

Arrests

LAUREL HILL—Claire Manning, 45, of Sneads Grove Road was given an order for arrest Thursday for true bill.

LAUREL HILL — Danny Ray Cooper, 35, of Lees Mill Road, Laurinburg, was arrested Thursday for felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor injury to personal property. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Tashika McLeod, 38, of Aaron Temple Church Road, Bennettsville, S.C., was arrested Thursday for an order for arrest for drug paraphernalia. She was given a $3,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Enrique Silva III, 37, of Beta Street was arrested Thursday for an order for arrest for child support. He was given a $1,190 bond.

WAGRAM — Jason Jermain Lowery, 37, of White Street was arrested Thursday for disorderly conduct and second degree trespassing. She was given a $5,000 bond.

WAGRAM — Lawrence Woods, 18, of Laurinburg Road, Raeford, was arrested Thursday for simple assault, resisting public officer and trespassing. He was given a $5,000 bond.

WAGRAM — Gage Lowery, 23, of Creech Road, Red Springs, was arrested Thursday for disorderly conduct and trespassing. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Sheldon Little, 49, of Andrew Jackson Highway, Laurel Hill, was arrested Friday for larceny and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was given a $1,000 bond.

