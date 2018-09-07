Locals honored with Highlander Awards

LAURINBURG — Scotland County residents and businesses were honored Friday morning for their promotion of beautification in the county.

The Highlander Awards, which is a program of the GREEN Team of the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce, announced its winners during the United Way Day of Caring breakfast that kicked off the day.

Those who won were nominated by the public, then selected by an awards committee who judged on criteria of landscaping, environmental concern, pollution control and more.

For Roger and Beth Ammons, who won the Wagram resident award, it came as a surprise. The two live in Deercroft and were surprised to find out someone had nominated their yard.

“It’s a great honor and we were very surprised, but we’re very excited to put our sign in the yard,” Beth said. “We live on a street that doesn’t have a lot of traffic so we’re just happy someone thought it was worthy of being recognized.”

One of the two Laurinburg resident winners, Leon Butler, doesn’t just keep his yard up but his neighborhood as well. Butler lives on East Covington Street and not only does he clean up the streets of debris but he also cuts the grass and edges the curbs and sidewalks.

“What I do in my neighborhood, that’s just who I am,” Butler said. “I have people in my neighborhood who don’t have lawn mowers, they don’t have any yard equipment and I just like for things to look good.”

Butler said that the reason he does the street is because, after he talked to a city official about it, he was told nothing could be done.

“What I do on my street, whether it’s in my yard or it’s on city property or if it’s on whoever’s’ property, I do it on my cost,” Butler said. “Whatever it takes I pay for it myself.”

Director for the Chamber of Commerce Chris English said the awards are a way to encourage beautification and making a sustainable place in the county as well as promoting “Scotland Pride.”

“Every year we try and focus on the beautification of Scotland County through different programs that the Chamber and GREEN Team coordinate,” English said. “In doing so we hope that residents, businesses, schools, and non-profits, etc. will join in on our mission to keep Scotland County a sustainable place for further generations.”

The other winners of the Highlander Awards awere:

— Tish Patterson, Laurinburg resident.

— Wade Scott, Gibson resident

— Jordan McQueen, Laurel Hill resident.

— Esther Wallace, East Laurinburg resident.

— Nic’s Pic Kwik at St. Andrews Entrance, Commercial Property.

— Meritor, Industrial Property.

— Church and Community Services of Scotland County, Non-Profit Organization

— Wagram Elementary School.

Within the next few weeks, the chamber will be going out to the winner’s homes and taking photographs of them at their winning properties.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Awards.jpg

Given by the chamber topromote beautificationaround Scotland County

Katelin Gandee Staff writer

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]