Local organization promoting Literacy Month

LAURINBURG — Your dollar could help a child or adult learn to read.

September is Literacy month and Scotland County Literacy Council is ready to serve — and wants the local community to get involved. Its new signs states, “If you can read, you are blessed. Support the Literacy Council.”

In honor of the month, the council is launching its “Dollars for Literacy Campaign” to promote that learning to read and write is important. The council will have “Dollars for Literacy” boxes spread across the county for anyone to drop money in to help raise money for their goals.

“We have a great need to eliminate illiteracy,” said Betty Barrett, board chair. “We want to improve learning for children, it’s needed here.”

Recently, he council hired a new director.

“Literacy is my passion,” the new director, Alana Richards, said. “The council aims to help in personal and professional needs.”

Richards says that reading can enhance the quality of life — and her personal story proves it.

Raised in Alaska she moved to Scotland County in 1992. She said because she valued literacy so much, she home-schooled her seven children — and they all are successful with some in college and others in the military. She wants to use her new ideas to expand the programs, make a social media imprint, and affect the community.

“We need more volunteers,” Richard added listing the need for tutors, photographers, flyer designers, computer specialist and a weed trimmer.

The council offers different services like basic literacy for any person who wishes to improve their reading, writing or math skills. They also offer help for students who did not graduate high school and would like to earn their GED. The program also has a Work Keys class for job-seekers. Work Keys is an exam that a majority of businesses require applicants to take.

The council has classes for students with Dyslexia and classes for English as a second language students. It also offers free one-on-one tutoring, private classes, and small group classes for student-paced learning.

The “Dollars for Literacy” boxes will be placed locally and available for anyone to donate Sept. 5 to Sept 30. To contact SCLC, call 910-276-7007 or visit Sanford House, 213 McLaurin Ave. in Laurinburg.

