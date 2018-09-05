Laurinburg police keep busy with several drug arrests

Norton Norton Oxendine Oxendine

LAURINBURG — Drugs was a common theme for three separate incidents this week that landed four people in jail on Tuesday, according to the Laurinburg Police Department.

One incident originated at the Belk department store, another began at Walmart and the third was started after a traffic stop.

***

Shoplifting is the

least of men’s trouble

Police officers were called to the Belk in Scotland Crossing on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. concerning a shoplifter. Upon arrival, police encountered Cherokee Norton, 22, and Jeffery Oxendine, 37, each of whom have a Lumberton address.

The two men had reportedly concealed two shirts, a pair of pants and six packs of socks before exiting the store. The officers were able to recover the property and it was returned to the store. However, during the search, police found that Norton was in the possession of cocaine and marijuana.

Norton, along with Oxendine, was arrested — Norton was charged with maintaining a vehicle with intent to distribute and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $1,500 bond; Oxendine was charged with one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $500 bond and was later released.

The men were both issued a citation for the shoplifting.

***

Larceny report turns

into a drug, firearm arrest

Police officers responded to a call about a suspected larceny from Walmart on Tuesday around 11 p.m. A description of the suspect’s car was given and soon located. Officers initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, 21-year-old Chadwick Bodgon from Laurel Hill.

Although officers were unable to determine if Bodgon had taken anything from Walmart, during a search of the vehicle officers discovered marijuana and a concealed weapon.

Bodgon was arrested and charged with maintaining a vehicle from controlled substance, possession with intent to sell marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon, simple possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was given a $7,500 bond.

***

Traffic stop ends with

a myriad of charges

A police officer ended up arresting 25-year-old Frizell Leggett III of Wooster Street on Tuesday after a traffic stop. Leggett was stopped for an expired registration and, during the stop, the officer learned that Leggett had an outstanding order to appear from another county.

He was arrested and also found to be in the possession of cocaine and marijuana. He was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Leggett was given a $15,000 bond.

Norton https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_NORTON-CHEROKEE-ALEX-04-05-97.jpg Norton https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_BOGDON-CHADWICK-GAYLAND-12-27-97.jpg Oxendine https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_OXENDINE-JEFFREY-KEITH-11-18-80.jpg Oxendine https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_LEGGETT-FRIZELL-III-02-19-93.jpg