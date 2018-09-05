Live camera gives birding a new perspective

Courtesy photo The barred owl, also known as northern barred owl or hoot owl, is a true owl native to eastern North America. Adults are large, and are brown to grey with barring on the chest. Courtesy photo The barred owl, also known as northern barred owl or hoot owl, is a true owl native to eastern North America. Adults are large, and are brown to grey with barring on the chest.

If you like birds and want to see how they live and grow, an option is to visit a live bird camera sponsored by Cornell Lab of Ornithology. It’s kind of exciting to see wildlife in other parts of the world, as well as hear the sounds of their natural environment.

There are many sites you can use, but this one has a variety of cameras set up so you can watch how a bird lives and grows. Currently, to a few birds they are watching are a Barred Owls in Indiana, Laysan Albatross in Kauai, Hawaii and Lance-tailed Manakins in Boca Chica, Panama.

These cameras are live, but you don’t always see the birds. They may be out doing their ‘thing.’ In the case of the Barred Owls, they are raising their young in an owl nesting box. The box is in an undisclosed location in rural Indiana. Visit allaboutbirds.org/birdcams

Other sites you can view bird cams are Audubon Society and Wild Birds Unlimited. Enjoy birding and our natural world from the comfort of your own home. Birding provides a way to connect with our natural environment. Enjoy it!

