Job fair set for Sept. 13 in Lumberton

LUMBERTON — A Second Chance Job Fair & Empowerment Circle sponsored by Southeast Regional Re-entry Council will be held Thursday, Sept. 13, from 9 a.m. to noon at the O.P. Owens Agriculture Center, located at 455 Caton Road in Lumberton.

SERRC coordinates re-entry services for formerly incarcerated individuals in Hoke, Robeson and Scotland counties. It provides a structured re-entry program of community reintegration for the formerly incarcerated in partnership with public and private agencies and employers in the three-county region of Southeastern NC.

Anyone with questions can call 910-316-0602 or 910-827-9073.