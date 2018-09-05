Break-in

EAST LAURINBURG — A resident of Fifth Street reported to the sheriff’s office on Tuesday that their car had been broken into on Saturday and several items were stolen. The items stolen included a Taurus 9mm semi-automatic handgun, a Ruger 9mm semi-automatic handgun, three Ruger 9mm handgun magazines and three Taurus 9mm handgun magazines totaling $1,012.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hall Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had broken into the residence and did $250 of damage to a door and screen. Nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Charlotte Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that her vehicle was broken into. Out of the vehicle a Boss brand amplifier valued at $300 was taken. The vehicle was left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Anson Avenue reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had broken into his vehicle. a Garmin GPS valued at $160, a wallet with various IDs and credit cards and a set of keys was taken. The vehicle had been left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Vance Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that his vehicle was broken into and $315 in cash was taken. The vehicle was left unsecured.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — Heaton Construction out of Roanoke Rapids reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had claimed to be an employee with the company and used the company account at Lowe’s in Laurinburg to purchase a Raptor zero-turn mower valued at $3,000. The incident is under investigation.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — Police officers were called to Scotland Memorial Hospital on Tuesday around 10 p.m. after 14-year-old juvenile was brought in with a gunshot wound to the hand. Officers were told that it happened earlier in the afternoon at an unknown location on McKay Street. The juvenile was treated and released. The incident is under investigation.

Arrests

LAURINBURG — Latoya Locklear, 27, of Peddlers Creek Drive was arrested Monday on a traffic warrant. She was given a $2,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Justin Grooms, 60, of Farmwood Drive, Laurel Hill, was arrested Tuesday for simple assault and cyber-stalking. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAUREL HILL — Brandon Morton, 35, of Old Wire Road, Laurinburg, was arrested Tuesday for assault on a female, unauthorized use of conveyance and injury to personal property. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG —Williams Jones, 49, of Aberdeen Road was arrested Tuesday for a failure to appear warrant. He was given a $60,000 bond.

