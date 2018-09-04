‘Ninjas’ kick to

save animals’ lives

ROCKINGHAM — The young ninjas of American Tae Kwon Do got up early Saturday to kick for a cause.

The school’s annual fundraiser for Richmond County Animal Advocates, Kick-A-Thon, asks each student to seek donations or sponsors who would donate a certain amount of money for each kick they complete in five minutes. The money goes toward Animal Advocates’ recent effort to refocus on spaying and neutering pets in Richmond County, to help manage the population and take pressure off the animal shelter.

On Thursday, the school will present Story with a check for how much money it raised.

***

Graduating classes

mark place in history

HAMLET — Alumni of Capital Highway and Monroe Avenue high schools celebrated their 50th anniversaries last weekend — technically, 50 years plus one for the Class of ‘67, as co-organizer Gloris Brown-Butler pointed out.

On Friday, they attended a casual meet-and-greet at the Hamlet Community Center, to which they returned Saturday for a “golden year” banquet. On Sunday, they attended a Veteran Memorial dedication service at Dobbins Heights Community Center.

On Labor Day, the committee organized a cookout as a way to give back to the Dobbins Heights community.

***

City hosts annual

holiday yard sale

LUMBERTON — Downtown Lumberton hosted the annual Labor Day Yard Sale on Monday and attracted a strong crowd.

About a quarter century old, the yard sale officially opened at 7 a.m., but the nearly 90 vendors began setting up around the Downtown Plaza well before that hour.

Organizing the annual event was Lumberton businessman Dick Taylor, who was in his office that overlooks the Downtown Plaza and the yard sale. Taylor said this was the 24th or 25th yard sales, but he could not be sure.

Despite ongoing renovations of the Plaza, Taylor was pleased with the number of vendors and the turnout of shoppers.

***

Investigators seek

hit-and-run driver

DILLON — A bicyclist was killed on Tuesday, Aug. 28, while pedaling along Lockemy Highway near Hope Court at about 12:25 a.m. — but the N.C. State Highway patrol has no idea who hit the man.

Troopers are seeking a 2006-09 dark-colored Ford Fusion with damage on its driver’s side.

Anyone with information is urged to call 888-274-6372. All calls will remain anonymous.

From AP and staff reports.