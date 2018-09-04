Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of McQueen Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Friday that someone had broken into his vehicle and stole a battery pack charger valued at $50 and $25 in loose change.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Britt Street reported to the police department Friday that unknown persons had broken into a camper and stole several prescriptions.

LAURINBURG — Shawn’s Barber Shop on Johns Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Friday that someone had broken into the establishment by pushing the air-conditioning unit from the window. The suspect stole nine assorted hair clippers, two electric heaters and a 27-inch TV totaling $1,650. There was also damage to a gas heater as well as the air conditioning unit and window totalling $750.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Mary Ann Lane reported to the sheriff’s office on Friday that unknown persons had broken into the residence and assaulted him. The suspect had forcibly entered the residence and struck the victim in the face multiple times. There is a suspect in the case.

LAURINBURG — Caledonia United Methodist Church on Barnes Bridge Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Friday that someone had used a brick to break a window and enter the church. Nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Ross Street reported to the sheriff’s office on Sunday that unknown persons had entered the residence by busting out a window. Two TVs valued at $200 were taken.

LAURINBURG — First Thessalonians Temple on Old Lumberton Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Sunday that someone had broken into the church and stole a window air-conditioning unit valued at $150.

WAGRAM — A resident of Hillcreek Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Monday that his home was broken into and several items were stolen. Those items included a game console, assorted video games and an assorted box of Lego pieces totaling $1,110. There are suspects in the case.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Willow Drive reported to the police department Monday that someone had broken into her vehicle. Two ZTE cell phones valued at $100 and $100 cash was taken from the vehicle.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Captain Larry’s Seafood on Monday in reference to a break-in of a motor vehicle. The victim, of Charlotte Street, told police that unknown persons had broken into her car by breaking a window and stole a wallet, ID, credit cards, $500 in cash and $330 in payroll checks. A witness said he saw a black in color car pull up next to the victims vehicle and an Indian male got out and broke the window. It is under investigation.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Purcell Road reported to the police department Monday that someone had broken into his vehicle and stole two handguns, a shotgun and assorted jewelry valued at $400.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Salley McNair Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Sunday that someone had stolen Calvin Klein Cologne from their vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Pine Needle Circle reported to the sheriff’s office on Sunday that unknown persons had taken a wallet, makeup bag, and handbag from her vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Covington Street reported to the police department Sunday that a pistol valued at $400 was stolen from the residence.

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Allen Road reported to the police department Sunday that he had left his iPhone X on the counter at Waffle House, he had begun to leave when he remembered it but when he went back inside the phone was gone.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sunset Drive reported to the police department Monday that a handgun valued at $250 and $20 cash was taken from his residence. There are two suspects in the case.

LAURINBURG — Hinds Dock and Door out of Claremont reported to the police department Monday that someone had stolen a generator valued at $1,000 from the back of one of their trucks when it was parked at the Quality Inn on Jameson Inn Court.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Perk Street reported to the police department Monday that unknown persons had stolen his brown in color, red-nosed six-month-old female pit bull puppy.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Captain Street reported to the sheriff’s office on Friday that someone had broken two windows of the residence causing $200 in damage.

LAUREL HILL— A resident of Farmwood Drive reported to the sheriff’s office on Sunday that that unknown persons had broken a water spigot and two windows on the property.

GIBSON — A resident of Old McColl Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Monday that someone had stolen her black Chevrolet Suburban.

Fire

LAURINBURG — The police department is investigating a fire that happened on Shaw Street early Sunday morning. The fire department extinguished the fire but the cause is unknown. The owner was not home at the time of the fire.

LAURINBURG — The sheriff’s office is investigating an arson on Sophie’s Court Monday that burned a double-wide trailer and two vehicles. There is a suspect in the case.

Shooting

LAUREL HILL — A 16-year-old hunter shot himself in the foot Monday morning. He was airlifted to a medical facility to receive treatment.

Arrests

LAUREL HILL — William Cecil Brisson Jr., 18, of Rockingham Road was given a criminal summons Friday for simple assault, communicating threats and trespassing.

LAUREL HILL — Justin Pittman, 17, of Bluebird Lane was given a criminal summons Friday for injury to personal property.

LAUREL HILL — Jennifer Cooke, 36, of Bayfield Road was given a criminal summons Saturday for simple assault.

LAURINBURG — Summer Angel Scott, 18, of Ross Street was given a criminal summons Saturday for larceny.

LAURINBURG — Joshua Alexander Cook, 38, of Lees Mill Road was arrested Saturday for communicating threats. He was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Roy Daniel Cole, 65, of Kale Street was arrested Sunday for keeping a disorderly house.

LAURINBURG — Jerome Cole, 54, of Kale Street was arrested Sunday for keeping a disorderly house. He was given a $500 bond. He was also given a criminal summons for communicating threats and injury to personal property.

