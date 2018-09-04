Early week shootings injure three

LAURINBURG — Four shootings disrupted the Labor Day holiday on Monday and spilled into Tuesday, and local law enforcement think at least two of the shootings are connected.

The Laurinburg Police Department was called to a residence on North Gill Street twice after reports of a drive-by shooting were received. The first shooting reportedly took place around 5 a.m., injuring a 27-year-old male who lived on Southwood Drive. The victim was shot in the leg and was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released.

There was also an estimated $1,500 damage to a residence.

At about 10 p.m., officers were called out again to North Gill Street where another 27-year-old male had been shot in the leg during a drive-by shooting. The victim lived at the residence and he was also taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released.

The vehicles in both drive-by shootings was described as silver with tinted windows.

According to Lt. Jeremy White, there was a third shooting that police believe might be connected. The shooting happened just after midnight on Tuesday when someone shot into an occupied residence on McKay Street.

The incident injured a 20-year-old female, a resident of Pankeytown Road, who was inside the residence. She also suffered a wound to the leg and was treated and released from Scotland Memorial Hospital. There was an estimated $500 damage to the home and, in this case, the shooter was believed to have been on foot.

There was also another shooting on Monday around 1:30 p.m. on Hall Street where someone had shot into an occupied residence but there were no injuries. There was an estimated $500 in damage to the residence. Police are not sure if this shooting was connected to the others.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Laurinburg Police Department at 911-276-3211.

