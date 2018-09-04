Man wanted for weekend assaults

Reeves Reeves

WAGRAM — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for James Keith Reeves in connection to a serious assault case that took place over the Labor Day weekend.

Early Saturday morning, sheriff’s deputies responded to a call on Harold Morris Road, where victims said that Reeves had assaulted them and stolen several items.

The items stolen included $23 in money, a debit card, a cell phone valued at $35 and a maroon Ford Windstar minivan.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Reeves, 33, is considered to be very dangerous and could still be in the area. He is also an absconder from the Department of Public Safety.

Reeves