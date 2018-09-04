Annual statewide litter sweep runs Sept. 15-29

RALEIGH – Before you get busy raking leaves this fall, join groups of volunteers from across North Carolina in keeping the state beautiful. The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Adopt-A-Highway program kicks off its Fall Litter Sweep on Sept. 15 and will run through Sept. 29.

Volunteers are provided cleanup supplies such as orange trash bags (reversible to blue for recyclables), gloves and orange safety vests from local NCDOT county maintenance offices. Last year’s fall litter sweep removed 76,995 pounds of litter from roads and highways. Click here to join the Litter Sweep effort.

“Our state is a more beautiful place thanks to the thousands of volunteers who give of their time every year,” says David Harris, Roadside Environmental Engineer. “This is a great opportunity to get outside with friends and family to really make a difference in our communities.”

Volunteers from local businesses, schools, non-profits and community groups work alongside NCDOT to help keep North Carolina’s roadways clean throughout the year. Adopt-A-Highway groups are encouraged to participate in the biannual litter sweeps in the spring and fall, helping to increase cleanup and encourage the community to be good stewards of the environment.

Started in 1988, the Adopt-A-Highway Program helps decrease the amount of litter on the state’s roadsides and improves environmental beauty, quality and safety while saving taxpayer money. Roadsides can be adopted in all 100 North Carolina counties. Similarly to the annual litter sweep, groups commit to cleaning their designated roadways at least four times a year and are provided supplies by NCDOT. In 2017, more than 50,000 Adopt-A-Highway volunteers removed more than 1 million pounds of litter from more than 10,000 miles of state roadways.

Businesses, individuals and other organizations can also participate in the state’s Sponsor-A-Highway initiative. In return for sponsoring a one-mile stretch of highway, sponsors have their organization’s name or logo attached to the Sponsor-A-Highway sign.

Visit the Adopt-A-Highway or Sponsor-A-Highway websites for more information or to apply. Questions regarding the programs or applications can be directed to Kim Wheeless at 919-707-2974.