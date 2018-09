PEMBROKE —A 47-year-old Pembroke woman who had been missing has been found.

Emily Jones, a spokesperson for the county, said Sunday that Hildelisa Woods, who once suffered a brain injury and has short-term memory loss, is in stable condition.

Woods, who lives at 3046 Whistling Rufus Road, is at risk for seizures and depends on daily medication.

There was no indication where Woods was located.