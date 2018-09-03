Summer Meals group plans community celebration

LAURINBURG — Fun, food and fellowship is coming to Laurinburg for all ages.

Restoring Hope Center Summer Meals Program will host its first ever Field Day on Saturday, Sept. 22.

The center recently wrapped up its 2018 run for providing children under 18 nutritional meals for during the summer, in Scotland County. Now they have decided to plan another event to include all of the community. It is a team effort and the staff is working hard to make sure the Field Day is a success.

“We want to emphasize that it takes the entire community to do summer meals — we are still a team and its taking that whole team to pull this effort as well.” said Sharon Quick, Summer Meals coordinator.

“Our primary focus was for all of our children and every one involved to create a time and a opportunity for fun for a job well done throughout the 2018 Summer Meals Program,” Natasha Boyd, field day coordinator, said.

Quick and Boyd are proud and excited to bring another event to the children as well as the adults of Scotland County.

The team is planning to have gift bags full of goodies for the children — as well as some unique games like golf ball bowling, pool noodle baseball and car wash relay.

“Being a kid at heart, it wasn’t hard to come up with the games at all,” Boyd laughs, and added they are still planning the details for food and goodies.

The program is partnering with local organizations to make sure the children have fun as well as the adults- who will receive information. The groups listed so far are Scotland County Memorial Library Book Mobile, Richmond Community College, Laurinburg Fire Department and Scotland Heath Care Mobile Health Screenings.

“Summer meals is all about community and the field day falls right along with that, we have commitment from those (organizations) we are still working and planning,” said Quick.

The event takes place Sept. 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Northview Harvest Ministries, 17760 Log Cabin Road in Laurinburg.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]