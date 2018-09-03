Luminaries can still be purchased for Relay event

LAURINBURG — The lights in the darkness will bring hope and celebration of life at this year’s upcoming Relay for Life in Scotland County.

Lining the Scotland High track, luminarias will belit in memory of those lost to cancer and in honor of survivors at the annual Luminaria Ceremony.

According to organizers, the setting sun represents a cancer patient’s journey as they see darkness and fear of their upcoming battle. At dusk, Relayers honor those fighting and remember those lost. The luminaria bags are lit and represent a person — they can be personalized with a name, photo, message, or drawing in memory or honor of a loved one who has been affected by cancer.

The Relay for Life teams continue to collect donations and prepare the luminarias for the upcoming relay.

“The Luminaria Ceremony is a very special, emotionally moving time of the Relay For Life event, as we remember those we’ve lost and celebrate survivors,” Carol Thomas, Relay for Life co-chair, said. “We do this by lighting bags with the names in memory of or in honor of the person.”

Thomas reports that, last year, 2,000 luminarias were bought and lit for the event.

The ceremony will begin at 9 p.m. Saturday and DAL Ensemble directed by Doris Littlejohn will sing as people remember in silence the loved ones battling cancer or that have passed away.

Participants can choose a $10 white bag, $10 Caregiver purple bag, $25 gold bag, or $50 torch to honor a family members or friends. Luminaries can be purchased up until 7 p.m. at the football stadium during the event.

The 2018 Scotland County Area Relay For Life event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 8, at Scotland High School’s Pate Stadium from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]ange.com.

