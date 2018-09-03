Yard sales bring the crowds in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG — Two huge yard sales within about three blocks of each other unfolded with the rising sun Saturday and attracted a steady, streaming crowd.

Mother Nature cooperated for both the St. Mary Catholic Church’s annual yard sale on Main Street, as well as the Pilot Club of Scotland County’s annual sale at American Legion Post 50 on Atkinson Street.

The two yard sales offered visitors a wide variety of objects, from televisions to toys and computers to clothing. And along with the bargains were plenty of tasty treats that included hot dogs, hamburgers and Filipino dishes.

The final tally of proceeds for the two yard sales was still being counted later Saturday, so The Laurinburg Exchange will have a report next week.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_yardsale-020.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_yardsale-027.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_yardsale-033.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_yardsale-021.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_yardsale-035.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_yardsale-030.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_yardsale-024.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_yardsale-031.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_yardsale-038.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_yardsale-040.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_yardsale-041.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_yardsale-039.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_yardsale-037.jpg