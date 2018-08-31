Scotland area projects to get state funding

LAURINBURG –At least a couple of projects by the N.C. Department of Transportation that will have an effect on Scotland County motorists recently received a boost when they were identified for funding over the next decade.

A total of 138 regional highway, aviation, ferry, railway and transit projects were identified by NCDOT.

The three projects in and around Scotland County include …

• U.S. 74, future I-74 – Hamlet to Laurinburg in Richmond and Scotland counties: Upgrade to interstate standards

• I-73 / I-74 Rockingham Bypass in Richmond County: Construct new freeway

• U.S. 15-501 intersection with Morganton Road in Moore County: Convert to interchange

The regional and division project rankings combine data scores with local input points assigned by local planning organizations and NCDOT engineers. Regional projects that did not score high enough can be considered for possible funding in the Division category.

NCDOT and local planning organizations received public comment on all projects in May and early June. In the coming weeks, each of NCDOT’s 14 divisions will receive additional public comment on Division Needs project rankings and priorities.

More information about the STIP development process, including lists of projects ranked high enough to win funding at the Statewide Mobility and Regional Impact levels, is available on the NCDOT website at www.ncdot.gov.