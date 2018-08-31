Local volunteers will join together for ‘Day of Caring’

LAURINBURG — Scotland County will see quite a few good deeds being done on Friday, Sept. 7. That’s when the United Way’s annual “Day of Caring” is held and volunteers spread out to every nook and cranny of the county to make a difference.

The “Day of Caring” event matches non-profit organizations with volunteer teams to interact with communities in projects of need. Scotland County United Way has 18 non-profit organizations as partners this year and around 150 registered volunteers.

But more are still needed.

SCUW Executive Director Coy Moody says about 30 more volunteers are needed — and they will take walk-in volunteers on Sept. 7, but she recommends registering online so that all volunteers can reserve their free T-shirt and get directions to their worksite.

“The ‘Day of Caring’ is just about coming together as a community and working to better our community,” Moody said, “as well as helping our friends and neighbors.”

The “Day of Caring” also kicks off the United Way’s campaign for year-round volunteering — as teams see firsthand the impact they can make in one day when they build partnerships within the community. Moody says that it impacts everyone, especially those who use or need services in the county.

It can also have a profound impact on the volunteers.

“It allows the people that go out and volunteer to actually see where the need is in our community and what types of resources we have to help those that are in need,” Moody said.

The day will start at 8 a.m. with the volunteers meeting and enjoying a hot breakfast at Laurinburg Presbyterian Church in the Fellowship Hall. The Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce will also hand out their Highlander Awards and United Way will show a presentation. Then each team will be sent to their worksites.

The project list includes indoor and outdoor tasks for volunteers — the American Red Cross team will help install smoke detectors; the city of Laurinburg team will plant tree shrubs and flowers within the city limits; and Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County will work on the Habitat House on Sweet Gum Circle. There are 14 other projects listed so far.

Moody says some of the projects will last only an hour, while others could last until noon. For anyone who can’t give of their time that day, a wish list of materials and items has been created for donation — including cleaning products like Windex, bleach, paper towels and floor-cleaning products; snacks for children; and pet food.

The event is Sept. 7, and to register or give, visit scunitedway.org/doc.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 901-506-3169 or [email protected]

