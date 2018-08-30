Break-in

LAURINBURG —St. Mary’s Catholic Church on South Main Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had broken into two storage units. One unit had the lock pried off while the other had a been kicked in. Nothing was reported to be missing, though there was $325 in damages.

LAURINBURG —A St. Andrews University employee living in temporary housing on the campus reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had broken in through a window. Two flat-screen TVs and an internet router were taken valuing $600.

Financial card theft

LAURINBURG — A resident of Biggs Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had stolen his debit card out of his wallet and removed $140 from the account at an ATM.

Arrests

LAURINBURG — Timothy Ray Sampson, 49, of East Covington Street was arrested Wednesday for simple assault. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Heidi Tyler, 36, of East Covington Street was arrested Wednesday for simple assault. She wasn’t given a bond.

