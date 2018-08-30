‘Crazy’ sequence leads to arrest

Woods Woods

LAURINBURG — One phone call to police led to a local woman being arrested and a stolen truck from Maxton getting recovered.

Laurinburg police officers responded to a 911 call from a caller on Old Lumberton Road around 1 a.m. on Thursday morning who said a woman had come to her door and said, “I’m going crazy.” When she left the porch, the woman went back to a 1999 Toyota Tacoma and began doing burnouts in the middle of the street.

On the way to Old Lumberton Road, officers passed a pickup truck traveling north and a pursuit began. But officers soon lost the vehicle on Sanford Road — a continued search, however, turned up the unoccupied vehicle on Covenant Way.

One of the officers then located a woman walking out of the woods barefoot on Sanford Road near where the vehicle was parked, who told officers she was the occupant of the vehicle.

The woman was indentified as Leslie Chavis Woods, 33, of Laurinburg, and a background check tuurned up two oustanding felony warrants for her arrest. Additionally, when oficers ran the plates of the Toyota Tacoma, they came back as being stolen.

Woods was arrested and charged with the two outstanding felony warrants as well as felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle. She was given a $30,000 bond.

Woods is no stranger to the Laurinburg Police Department or Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. She was arrested on Aug. 16 by the Sheriff’s Office for forgery of instrument, attempted uttering and misdemeanor larceny.

In July 2017 she was wanted and captured by the Police Department for felony unlawful obtaining a credit card, six counts of felony identity theft, six counts of misdemeanor card fraud and misdemanor larcey. She was also wanted by the Sherrif’s Office for felony breaking and entering, as well as felony larceny after breaking and entering.

Woman jailed on felony warrants, possession of stolen vehicle