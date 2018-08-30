“In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth.” God gives us the simple things, then He looks for us to simply have faith.

One thing we know is the universe has not always existed since the Bible tells us there was a “beginning,” a point at which God created the heaven and the earth.

Curiosity leads man to speculate how the heaven and the earth were created, but these are things we will never know. Rather than speculating on the manner of creation, our concern here is simply for its origin, and it all began according to the will of God.

So where did God come from? God is infinite, having always existed, and He is not dependent in any way on the universe. He is self-existent, otherwise He would not be God.

In giving the particulars of creation, we are told the earth was “without form, and void.” It was chaotic and unusable. The earth was uninhabitable and had no resemblance to what it would become.

Earth was a place of darkness and confusion, but “the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters.” This presence of God, even in such a place of confusion, suggests His intent to create with a purpose.

Light was first in the order of created things. From darkness so dense it could be felt, God brought forth light by commanding, “Let there be light.” Light would never have emerged from the darkness had God not spoken.

God saw the light was of use in His creation, and He separated it from the darkness. “God called the light Day, and the darkness he called Night.” The separation of light from darkness gave man the first 24-hour day.

On the second day, “God made the firmament, and divided the waters which were under the firmament from the waters which were above the firmament.” God stretched out the sky as if to provide a cover over the earth. There are waters on the earth and waters contained in the clouds.

God said, “Let the waters under the heaven by gathered together unto one place, and let the dry land appear.” God had divided the waters from waters, setting some in the heavens and leaving some on the earth, Then, He brought further order to the place of confusion by gathering the waters, or separating them, from land.

God created and positioned the lands and the seas that we have on this planet.

Continuing to bring order to the earth, God spoke and plant life was created. Herbs and fruit trees “yielding” their seeds grew on the landscape. “God saw that it was good. And the evening and the morning were the third day.”

The way in which we are given this account of creation tells us what we need to know, and yet it calls for simple faith. Even if God gave every detail of creation, there would still be the naysayers. But there would also be no need for faith. Do you have a childlike faith in the Creator?

The Sunday school lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. [email protected]