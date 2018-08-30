I just can’t keep it to myself

Now community, on today we all know that some things are worth telling. There are some things that we should not keep quiet about. There are some things that we ought to broadcast over and over again. And there are some things that is so good until you can’t wait to tell somebody.

And when it comes to the goodness of the Lord we just have to tell somebody for we just can’t keep it to ourselves. Now when it comes to telling things, all of us reading this morning can identify with that; for there is not one of us reading, including myself, that have not told somebody something especially when the news was good.

Community, there is something about the excitement of good news, you’ve just got to tell somebody! When a newly married couple find out that they are expecting their first child they go out and tell somebody; they get on the phone, call all of their family and friends and share the good news; and when a man proposes to a woman by giving her an engagement ring she screams and holler, tell Momma and Daddy, sister and brother; co-workers, cousins, the plant manager, church members, neighbors, the mayor and The Laurinburg Exchange; she wants somebody to know that she is going to get married.

I remember when I purchased my first car; when I drove off the lot in my used Pontiac Grand Prix nobody had to tell me to tell somebody; I drove around styling and profiling; arms hanging out the window waving at everybody I saw; somebody may have thought that I was crazy but friends, I had to tell somebody!

But like anything good there is always a bad side, for we all know that there are some things that are best to be kept, some things just need to be left alone. For we all know that there are some people who love to tell everything both the good and especially the bad; there are evil minded people that seem to thrive on telling bad news; they seem to get a kick out of telling bad news and things that are not true; and we all know that gossip and lies travel fast; famous author Mark Twain one said “a LIE will travel around the world before TRUTH gets to first base!” and that is so true!

How unfortunate, when someone loses their home to foreclosure or their car is repossessed; when a fellow believer falls from grace or something negative happens at church there are those that are the first ones to spread the word; community I say emphatically this morning that some things need to be kept! The bible says “A talebearer reveals secrets: but he that is of a faithful spirit conceals the matter (Proverbs 11:13).”

The “World English Bible” translation of this verse reads “One who brings gossip betrays a confidence, but one who is a trustworthy spirit is one who keeps a secret.” But readers, when it comes to the goodness of the Lord and all that he has done; the miracles that he has done, the favors that he has given, the bountiful blessings that he has bestowed upon all of us there are some things community, we just can’t keep to ourselves! We need to tell it!

My community friends, if God have worked in your life; if he has turned some things around on your behalf; if he has healed your body; if you are a living testimony or somebody in your family is, then we owe it to him to tell somebody! For it is by our testimony that others overcome; don’t keep it to yourself!

After Jesus came through Decapolis they brought unto him one that was deaf, and had an impediment in his speech. Jesus took him aside and put his fingers in his ears, and he spit, and touched his tongue”…he then prayed. And right then his ears were opened, and his tongue was loosed and he spoke plain (Mark 7:31-35).” But Jesus told him to tell no man about what he had done: but the more he charged him, so much more did he go out and publicize it (verse 36). But community, some of us can understand the way this man felt. When God blesses us it’s hard to contain.

Now what Jesus said to him then, he is not saying to us now! This man telling others would make it difficult for Jesus to appear publicly; but we’ve got good news; and he wants us to tell it! this same Jesus hung on Calvary’s cross; died and was buried; but he rose bodily from the grave. How can we keep it? Somebody need to know that no matter how bad they have been or what they have done, that there is a savior who died to set them free!

Your testimony could help somebody, bless somebody or lift somebody’s spirit. Somebody is battling cancer, shocking bad news; and just a word from you could encourage their hearts and make their day. May I offer to us a challenge today? Let’s make it our mission today to tell somebody about the goodness of the Lord. Share with somebody what the Lord has done for you.

Community, we’ve got a story to tell. And “we just can’t keep it to ourselves!”

The Rev. George Ellis is pastor at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.