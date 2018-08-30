Airport approved for $610,000 in state, federal funding

LAURINBURG – The Laurinburg-Maxton Airport was awarded $610,000 in state and federal funding Thursday for a project that will rehabilitate one of the airfield’s taxiways.

The money is a slice of $24.7 million approved by the N.C. Board of Transportation for improvements at 27 statewide airports.

According to a release from the board, the improvements around the state will include better runway lighting, new fuel tanks and safer taxiways.

The money approved for the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport will be used for work on Taxiway G and Taxiway F.

“North Carolina airports serve as a vital economic engine connecting people and business enterprises with the world,” the release stated. “They are among the primary economic drivers in their local communities.”

The release went on to state “airports and aviation-related industries contribute more than $31 billion to North Carolina’s economy each year …” and account for more than 123,000 jobs around the state.

Other airfields receiving money from the NCBT include:

— $526,000 to rehabilitate pavement at the aircraft apron in the Fixed Base Operation area at Clinton-Sampson County Airport.

— $155,000 to acquire land to clear obstructions from the runway approach, $306,000 to install security fencing around the terminal area and $321,300 to update the airport layout plan at Columbus County Municipal Airport.

The NCDOT Division of Aviation is responsible for airport and aviation system planning and development, and provides funding to local communities for constructing and improving airports throughout the state.

The funds awarded do not in all cases represent the total cost of the project.

