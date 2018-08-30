Closings listed for Labor Day holiday

The upcoming holiday weekend is bringing vacation days to many places, including local businesses and government offices.

Following are the Labor Day holiday closings around Scotland County:

— All Scotland County schools will be closed Monday for Labor Day and resume classes Tuesday.

— St. Mary Roman Church office and parish will be closed Monday and reopen Tuesday.

— City of Laurinburg offices will be closed Monday and will resume services Tuesday.

— The Sanitation Department will not operate Monday, but will pick up Monday’s waste route on Tuesday.

— UPS Store will be closed Saturday through Monday for the holiday weekend and will open Tuesday.

— Scotland County Library will be closed Saturday and Monday. It will reopen Tuesday for regular hours.

— The Laurinburg Exchange newspaper offices will be closed on Monday. They will reopen on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.