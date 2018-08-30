Hurricane Irma assistance nears $64 million in South Carolina

ATLANTA – One year after Hurricane Irma’s winds swept the South Carolina coast, recovery and rebuilding efforts continue in communities across the Palmetto State. As of Aug. 1, 2018, almost $64 million in federal assistance has augmented South Carolina’s recovery.

The Oct. 16, 2017, major disaster declaration made all 46 counties eligible to apply for reimbursement for actions the state took before the storm; repairing and replacing Irma-related damage to public infrastructure; and for FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, which helps make communities across South Carolina more resilient.

Through the Public Assistance (PA) program, FEMA has obligated almost $16 million to cover at least 75 percent of eligible costs to repair, replace, or restore disaster-damaged facilities and critical infrastructure like roads, bridges, utilities, schools and hospitals.

The National Flood Insurance Program has paid more than $47.8 million to South Carolina policy holders for Irma related losses, and more than 90 percent of flood insurance claims were closed within five months.

The 2017 disaster season affected nearly 25 million in the United States. While recovery continues, FEMA and its interagency partners remain focused and dedicated to the continued resilience of affected communities.

As of July 25, 2018, FEMA and its federal partners had obligated $22.9 billion nationwide to support response and recovery from hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria, and the California wildfires. FEMA and its federal partners have been making long term investments in affected communities and will continue to focus on the progress of recovery for years to come.