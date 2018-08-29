Local SRO recognized by the city

Courtesy photo Richard Tavai accepts his certificate from Laurinburg Mayor Dr. Matthew Block and Police Chief Darwin ‘Duke’ Williams. Courtesy photo Richard Tavai accepts his certificate from Laurinburg Mayor Dr. Matthew Block and Police Chief Darwin ‘Duke’ Williams.

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg Police School Resource Officer earned one of the state’s highest honors this week at the Laurinburg City Council meeting on Tuesday.

Richard Tavai, the SRO for the Richmond Community College Scotland Center, was honored in front of a large crowd with the presentation of the Advanced Law Enforcement Certification by Laurinburg Mayor Dr. Matthew Block and Police Chief Darwin “Duke” Williams.

“This is the highest award you can received as a police officer in the state of North Carolina,” Williams said. “We’re truly proud of Richard — he’s served this country for 20 years, he’s well deserving of this award.

“You’re well deserving Richard, and we’re proud of you,” he added.

According to Williams the certification is only given out four times a year, every three months.

To qualify for the honor, the applicant must meet several requirements, which include having 48 education and/or training points and at least 12 years experience or have 60 education and/or training points and at least nine years experience. The applicant must also have an associate’s, baccalaureate, or graduate/professional degree along with extra training points and experience.

Katelin Gandee can be reached at 910-506-3171 or [email protected]

Courtesy photo Richard Tavai accepts his certificate from Laurinburg Mayor Dr. Matthew Block and Police Chief Darwin ‘Duke’ Williams. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_CityOfficer.jpg Courtesy photo Richard Tavai accepts his certificate from Laurinburg Mayor Dr. Matthew Block and Police Chief Darwin ‘Duke’ Williams.

Richard Tavai earns AdvancedLaw Enforcement Certification