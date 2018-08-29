STATE BRIEFS

Officer shoots, kills

burglary suspect

TARBORO (AP) — Police in North Carolina say an officer shot and killed a burglary suspect.

Tarboro Police Chief Jesse Webb tells news outlets that officers responding to a burglary at a home Tuesday night confronted the suspect near the back door. Police said in a release that an officer fired a gun after “a brief encounter” with the suspect. Police aren’t saying whether the suspect had a weapon.

The officer’s identity hasn’t been released, and the suspect’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The shooting is under investigation. More details haven’t been released.

***

Women charged with

helping children smoke

WINSTON-SALEM (AP) — North Carolina police have charged two women with helping three children smoke an apparently drug-laced cigar on social media video.

A Winston-Salem Police Department news release says officers arrested the women Tuesday after numerous reports about the Facebook video. Police seized drug paraphernalia.

Jail records show Michaela Pearson and Candice Little were held on charges of child abuse and contributing to delinquency of minors.

The children were treated at a hospital and remain there for observation.

Video obtained by WXII-TV shows an adult handing three young children a cigarillo that they puff on. Police said the cigar contained an illegal substance but didn’t elaborate.

***

NCDOT launches test

in Drone Pilot Program

RALEIGH – Drone-based medical deliveries are here.

On Wednesday, the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation teamed up with WakeMed Health & Hospitals and Matternet to conduct the first round of test flights for drones to carry simulated medical packages packages from Raleigh Medical Park, located across from WakeMed Raleigh Campus on Sunnybrook Road, to a main tower at the hospital.

The drone test flights are part of the Federal Aviation Administration’s Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS, or ‘drone’) Integration Pilot Program. The three-year program aims to test practical applications of drones by partnering local governments with private sector companies to learn more about how this emerging technology can be safely and usefully integrated into day-to-day activities.