Creating a scrumptious twist on pasta

Katelin Gandee Creating Quick Meals

Today we’re going healthier than last week’s ultra-cheesy hamburger.

We’ll be creating Mediterranean chicken and spaghetti squash. Yes, I’m one of those people who occasionally uses a vegetable instead of pasta — however, I will say I am not a fan of zoodles, a.k.a. zucchini noodles. They’re just a weird texture to me.

But I love spaghetti squash. All you have to do is buy it from the store, cut it in half and put it in the oven. It’s pretty simple, my friends, and I one time did it in the crock-pot — but the oven is a little easier and quicker.

I really like quick, simple meals and, while this one is simple, it most definitely is not quick. Cooking the squash takes about 40 minutes, sometimes longer, so if you’re looking for a quick dinner this is not the recipe for you. But it is extremely simple, which to me makes up for it.

I made this Mediterranean chicken before and was really wanting to have it again, so I decided to mix in spaghetti squash. Technically the chicken recipe called for capers, which I would recommend (they’re delicious on the chicken), but I’m an idiot who didn’t realize you were supposed to refrigerate them after opening, — they sat open in my cabinet for probably three months or more. So rather than taking a chance of getting sick or messing up my food, I tossed those and added more olives, which brings me to my other situation with this recipe.

I sorta-kind-of despise olives. I will eat them on a pizza, but I go out of my way to pick them off of my Olive Garden salad and give them to my mom or friends if they like them. However, I did, in fact, eat them in this — though I did add less than the original chicken recipe called for. I also was kind of smart and, instead of buying a big jar of olives, I bought the to-go containers of the pitted Greek olives and dumped them in, because those things stay good forever and you don’t have to worry about them taking up too much room.

Also, I would just like to note … you do not have to eat the squash out of the actual squash. I did that solely for photo reasons then threw the leftovers in a container for lunch the next day. It was still delicious, maybe even better because the squash was able to soak all the flavors in.

***

Ingredients …

1 spaghetti squash

4 chicken tenderloins cut in cubes

1 pint of cherry tomatoes halved

12 of pitted Greek olives

3 tablespoons of capers

3 tablespoons of olive oil

***

Instructions …

For the squash pre-heat the oven to 400 degrees. Cut the squash in half and scoop out the seeds. If you have trouble cutting it, put some holes in it and put in the microwave for 5 minutes. Once it’s cut, put the olive oil on both sides. I used around a tablespoon for each side, then place face down on a baking sheet. Bake for 40 minutes or until tender.

When the squash is done you’ll be able to take a fork to the inside and scrape it out and it will look like noodles.

For the chicken put olive oil on a pan and heat up on medium high heat then add the chicken. Cook until done then add the cherry tomatoes. Cook the tomatoes to where they are soft but still hold their shape. Towards the end add the olives and capers.

Add squash to a plate and top with chicken, tomatoes, and olives then enjoy.