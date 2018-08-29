Two inmates injured after fight at Scotland Correctional Institute

LAURINBURG —A disagreement between two inmates at the Scotland Correctional Institute in Laurinburg turned to fisticuffs Tuesday afternoon, sending both combatants to the hospital.

Jerry Higgins, a spokesman for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, said one inmate was airlifted to a regional hospital, while the second inmate was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Neither inmate has been identified.

The incident took place at about 2:48 p.m. in one of the housing units.

Higgins said no other inmates or staff were injured in the altercation.

“The incident is under internal investigation and local law enforcement was contacted,” Higgins said in a statement. “DPS is cooperating with local law enforcement and will seek criminal prosecution against any inmate involved in the assaults.”

The conditions of the two inmates remains unknown as of Wednesday morning.

Scotland Correctional Institute, located on McGirts Bridge Road near the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport, is a 1,756-bed, high-security prison facility that opened in September 2003 as a 1,000-bed close-custody facility. A 504-bed medium security addition opened in March 2011, and a 252-bed minimum security unit opened in July 2011.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_1a2f8f8e-994d-4a52-970d-34e4222a677b.jpg