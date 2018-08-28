City Council meeting brings in variety of topics

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg City Council had a two-hour meeting on Tuesday night, that brought in a range of topics.

The council presented the Advanced Law Enforcement Certification, the highest award in the state that’s only awarded four times a year, to School Resource Officer Richard Tavai.

The council also heard from Chuck Willis on an update of the stormwater issue throughout the city and came up with some ways to help address the different problems.

Bryan Graham also presented the multi-generational center to the council to show what could happen in Scotland County and stressed that it could not happen without the sales tax referendum that is being put on the November ballot. Graham along with Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chris English asked for a portion of Roper Street to be closed down for the “Nightmare on Main Street” haunted house that will be put on for four nights in October, the closure was approved.

The council received an update on the urban/parking lot design project behind the Main Street walkthrough. Currently, only one owner has agreed to give up his property to the city at no charge. If the other lots are not given or sold to the city the project cannot continue on, but all the owners are aware of the project and have not spoken to City Manager Charles Nichols about not wanting to sell at all.

Nichols also gave an update on the city hall project which is still on schedule and said that it is likely everyone will officially be in the building after the holidays since it is a busy time of year.

More information about the city council meeting will be in Wednesday’s print edition of the Exchange.