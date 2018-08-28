Assault

LAURINBURG — The police department responded to a domestic call Monday on Nichols Street. Police made contact with the 24-year-old victim who had injuries to her face and head. She told police that Samuel Christian, 28, of Lees Mill Road had forced his way into the residence and assaulted her. Christian was arrested and charged with felony breaking and entering with intent to terrorize and assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — The police department was contacted by Lenoir police of a credit card fraud. The victim, who lives in Lenoir, told police that a credit card in her name was used to purchase $413 from Overstock.com and sent to a Laurinburg address. The investigation is underway.

LAURINBURG — The police department was contacted by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office over a fraud report. The victim, who lives in Lincolnton, reported that an individual received a $1,500 money order from Western Union at the Food Lion at Scotland Crossing using her information. The incident is still under investigation.

