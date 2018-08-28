Pilot Club yard sale set for Saturday

Courtesy photo Pilot Club members Betty Barrett, left, Linda Troutman and Ann Steinbrink stand in front of the sign publicizing the club’s annual yard sale on Saturday. Courtesy photo Pilot Club members Betty Barrett, left, Linda Troutman and Ann Steinbrink stand in front of the sign publicizing the club’s annual yard sale on Saturday.

LAURINBURG — It might be a good idea to set the alarm to come on well before the sun rises on Saturday.

For more than two decades, the nighttime Pilot Club of Laurinburg has held a yard sale as one of its annual fundraisers, and that opportunity for area residents to find a treasure is this Saturday.

The club will hold the event at the American Legion facility on Atkinson Street in Laurinburg from 6:30 a.m. to noon. Proceeds from the yard sale will be used to support the Pilot Club of Laurinburg’s many projects — such as Brainminders safety presentations in the schools, scholarships, Dementia Alliance Support Group (formerly the Alzheimer’s Support Group), Adopt- a-Classroom, Pick-Me -Ups for caregivers at various nursing facilities and sponsorship of the Anchor Club at Scotland High School.

“This fundraiser is extremely important to us,” said Amy Inniss, president of the club. “This is just one fundraiser, but this money will go toward those important community projects.”

Exactly what kind of treasures will be found Saturday still isn’t completely known.

“It’s hard to know until we set up on Friday,” Inniss said. “But we usually have a lot of household items, clothes, toys, books, microwave, smaller furniture — and exercise equipment has been part of it, along with garden tools and baked goods.”

Additional items are being accepted through Friday, but those who wish to donate should call 910-217-4051 to make arrangements.

Last year the club raised about $1,800 with the yard sale, and hopes are that Saturday will exceed that.

Inniss even had some advice for those hoping to attend the yard sale.

“We’ll have good prices, so come early,” she said.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

Courtesy photo Pilot Club members Betty Barrett, left, Linda Troutman and Ann Steinbrink stand in front of the sign publicizing the club’s annual yard sale on Saturday. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_YardSale.jpg Courtesy photo Pilot Club members Betty Barrett, left, Linda Troutman and Ann Steinbrink stand in front of the sign publicizing the club’s annual yard sale on Saturday.

To be held at theAmerican Legion