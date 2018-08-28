Police investigate possible sexual assault on St. Andrew’s campus

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department is investigating an assault with sexual intentions that took place Sunday morning on the St. Andrew’s University campus.

Police officers responded along with EMS on a possible drugging and overdose call around 12:35 a.m. The 21-year-old victim told police that she believed that someone drugged her drink and sexually assaulted her, according to the report.

The victim said she woke up to a Hispanic male touching her private areas. She was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital for testing.

No other information is being released at this time and the police department is currently in the process of conducting the investigation.