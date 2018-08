Photo courtesy of Doris Smith

Snead’s Grove United Methodist Church held its annual back to school luncheon on Wednesday, Aug. 22, for about 100 teachers at Laurel Hill Elementary, including those teachers from the former North Laurinburg Elementary. The teachers were treated to a fried chicken lunch with a variety of salads and desserts.

from the back to school lunch. Please call Doris Smith for more information. 276-1161