County Commissioners discuss policy changes

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Board Commissioners had a healthy debate Monday night to discuss a few topics that were put on hold from the last board meeting.

The board talked about building a consolidated Human Service Agency board to strengthen and bring up to pace some of the county’s policies that are behind and do not match up with the state policies. In the end, they agreed to hire Drake Maynard to rewrite the laws so they are equivalent to the state. These improvements would affect any workers in human services.

For example, the change would make the pay grade of human service workers in the county more competitive with other counties. The hope is that it would attract more qualified professionals to Scotland County to work in areas like the health department and Department of Social Services.

Commissioner Cathy McCall shared that she knows many counties that made the change and some who chose not to do it.

“This is not a one shoe fits all situation,” McCall stated.

“I’m glad that there have been improvements with DSS and … I think we should take their advice and we should table it,” added Commissioner Betty Blue Gholston.

The board agreed to table consolidation until they see how House Bill 630 goes.

