Scotland schools open

Courtesy photos

Scotland County school students flocked back to their schools for nthe start of the 2018-19 school year on Monday. In many cases, parents were there to give one last hug, and some took time to snap a photo or two. In the photos are: Rod’Zaevion Murphy, 6, starting the first grade at I. Ellis Johnson; Cortney Austin at Carver Middle School; fifth-grader Mackenzey Farris and kindergartner Tayden Barwick, both Laurel Hill Leopards; Gracie Odom, fourth grade at Scotland Christian Academy; Jacob Johnson, fifth grade at Scotland Christian Academy; and Aedyn Jacobs, a pre-schooler at Scotland Christian Academy.