Pancake breakfast raises $1,000 for Relay For Life

LAURINBURG — About 150 folks started their weekend off with a never-ending stack of pancakes Saturday during the Scottish Pines’ Relay For Life fundraiser.

“Best pancakes ever! Scottish Pines Relay For Life team has held this pancake breakfast for several years and it is always a great fundraiser,” said Carol Thomas, Relay For Life co-chair. “They are a wonderful, caring group and we appreciate their dedication and enthusiasm for Relay For Life.”

The all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast was held at Scottish Pines Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, and the facility’s dietary department, Culinary Services Group, donated and prepared the pancakes to support Relay For Life.

According to Margaret Dickerson, the facility’s executive director, the event raise about $1,000.

The 2018 Scotland County Area Relay For Life event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 8, at Scotland High School’s Pate Stadium from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The festivities will begin with the opening ceremony and survivor lap at 10 a.m. The goal this year is to raise $200,000.

