Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Blakely Road reported to the police department on Wednesday that her purse had been stolen. The victim told police that she has accidentally left her purse, valued at $60, in the grocery store buggy before driving home. The purse contained $4 in change as well as her driver’s license and Social Security card. She went back to Walmart and, with a loss prevention employee, it was shown that a white woman took the purse and then got into a red truck and left. The incident is under investigation.

Dog bite

LAURINBURG — A resident of Old Lumberton Road reported to the police department on Wednesday that he was bitten by a dog while walking to the store. The incident happened near Cooper Street where the victim said he saw the dog and it looked like she was a stray and had just had puppies. The dog approached him and bit him in the abdomen, he hit the dog and it went running. He was treated at Scotland Memorial Hospital and police tried to locate the dog but were unable to.

