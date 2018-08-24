Best of the best

Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange

During convocation Friday for teachers in Scotland County, SEarCh teacher Zachary Ferguson was announced as Teacher of the Year. Ferguson was hugged and congratulated on his way to the stage where he was greeted by family, balloons, and a framed certificate. Scotland County Schools Assistant Superintendent Cory Satterfield presented the various awards to principals while Superintendent Ron Hargrave congratulated and posed for a picture with each one. Those winners included: Principal of the Year Bobbie Mills, Wagram Elementary; Assistant Principal of the Year Susan Deese, Scotland High School; Beginning Teacher of the Year Frances McLean, Sycamore Lane Elementary; Teaching Assistant of the Year Edward Cain, Spring Hill Middle School; Support Staff Personnel of the Year Janet Jacobs, Spring Hill Middle School.